2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

65,125 KM

Details

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

65,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7477227
  Stock #: 21-2325A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 65,125 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Custom, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Silver ICE Metallic
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
DARK ASH WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINE with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar. (STD)
CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (A91) remote locking tailgate and (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry (B30) colour keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (C49) rear-window defogger (UE1) OnStar and (U2K) SiriusXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
BEDLINER SPRAY-ON PICKUP BOX BEDLINER with bowtie logo. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-skid surface is black in colour and robotically applied. Spray-on liner covers entire bed interior s...
SIRIUSXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll h...
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM/STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones (STD)
WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSFER CASE ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC WITH ROTARY DIAL CONTROL

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

