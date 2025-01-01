Menu
Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

163,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

12519778

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNERGKW8JJ104566

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # PS04566
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

1-888-814-8882
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2018 Chevrolet Traverse