$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
Used
163,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNERGKW8JJ104566
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # PS04566
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
