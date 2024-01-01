Menu
WHITE, WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS. This Dodge Journey has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Journey SXT Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Remote USB Port, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 4.3, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Performance suspension, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints.

2018 Dodge Journey

131,365 KM

$17,795

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey

SXT

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,365KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDCG6JT230049

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,365 KM

WHITE, WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS. This Dodge Journey has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Journey SXT
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Remote USB Port, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 4.3, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Performance suspension, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
GVW/Payload Rating

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

MP3 Capability
White
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating

