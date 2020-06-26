Menu
Account
Sign In
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL (Leather & Navigation)

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL (Leather & Navigation)

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,895KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5283926
  • Stock #: 799113A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD9JUA05636
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Recent Arrival!

Lightning Blue Metallic 2018 Ford Escape SEL AWDUnlimited Km Engine Protection 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoostCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsCARFAX Canada One Owner

**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, 4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Lane-Keeping System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate.

Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.

If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!"

Remainder of Factory Warranty. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 Honda Civic EX ...
 122,380 KM
$9,992 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 56,051 KM
$15,953 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 175,702 KM
$9,993 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory