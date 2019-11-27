Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT (Unlimited Km Engine Protection)

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,425KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388880
  • Stock #: D682198A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFA22885
Exterior Colour
Magma
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Unlimited Km Engine Protection...Magma Red Metallic 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Unlimited Km Engine Protection 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin TurbochargedCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsCARFAX Canada One Owner

**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, 4WD, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Reverse Sensing System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.

Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.

If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!"

Remainder of Factory Warranty. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Tonneau Cover
  • 4th Door
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Sync
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet
  • Apple Play

