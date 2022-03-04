Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

94,772 KM

Details Description

$42,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 8558432
  2. 8558432
Contact Seller

$42,977

+ taxes & licensing

94,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8558432
  • Stock #: N123655A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,772 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 Infiniti Q50 Sp...
 125,860 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Frontier...
 194,792 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 183,022 KM
$12,982 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory