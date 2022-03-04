$42,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$42,977
+ taxes & licensing
94,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8558432
- Stock #: N123655A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,772 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5