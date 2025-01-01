$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
Used
194,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV6JL187528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas/Ethanol I4 1.5L/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Quicksilver Metallic
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
SUNROOF SKYSCAPE POWER WITH POWER SUNSCREEN
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (UD7) Rear Park Assist and Safety Alert Seat Also includes (DWK) outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-color mirrors with...
