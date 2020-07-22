Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

117,254 KM

$13,650

+ tax & licensing
GL

GL

Location

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

117,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5480301
  • Stock #: 10002
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU447798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Hyundai Elantra Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

