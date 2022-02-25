Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

98,408 KM

Details Description Features

$33,390

+ tax & licensing
$33,390

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$33,390

+ taxes & licensing

98,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8294871
  Stock #: 15348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooling Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition. This Jeep Cherokee has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Heated Steering Wheel, 3.517 Axle Ratio, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit, Power Liftgate , Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD).


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Powe...

