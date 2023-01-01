$26,714+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2018 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$26,714
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10073130
- Stock #: 16183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,194 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 18" X 7" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/GREY POCKETS (STD), TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 225/55R18 BSW AS (STD), SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, POWER LIFTGATE, PEARL WHITE TRI-COAT, NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link. This Jeep Compass has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Compass Limited The Envy of Your Friends
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Compass, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, BLACK, ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, LED Tail Lamps, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature, Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Tire mobility kit, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.