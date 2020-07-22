Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

51,332 KM

Details Description Features

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

51,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5674383
  • Stock #: 14119
  • VIN: 1C4HJWEG5JL893386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,332 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, SUPPLEMENTAL FRONT SEAT SIDE AIR BAGS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent, A/C Refrigerant, Rear Bumper Accents, Front Bumper Accents, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK. This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara The Envy of Your Friends *Compass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Towing w/Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Steps, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down, Perimeter Alarm, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Transfer Case, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof, Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD)
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent A/C Refrigerant Rear Bumper Accents Front Bumper Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

