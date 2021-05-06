Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

45,751 KM

Details Description Features

$45,775

+ tax & licensing
$45,775

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$45,775

+ taxes & licensing

45,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7139809
  • Stock #: 70093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 70093
  • Mileage 45,751 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, GPS Navigation, PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, FRONT HEATED SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top, CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Compass. This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara Has Everything You Want
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, BLACK, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Alum w/Granite Crystal Pockets, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Steps, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down, Perimeter Alarm, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Transfer Case.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE




BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!




DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!




PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.




EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.




WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.




SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.




FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.




METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.  




(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as On Star or Sirius Radio or any other services. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Front heated seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Alpine Premium Audio System
Led Headlights
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

