2018 Nissan Sentra

$23,295 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 9 8 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9816388

9816388 Stock #: 70567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 70567

Mileage 40,984 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.