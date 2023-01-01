Menu
2018 RAM 1500

140,713 KM

Details Description Features

$32,977

+ tax & licensing
$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

NIGHT

NIGHT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

140,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10480611
  • Stock #: PS3615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner

Interior

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Class IV Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Black Tubular Side Steps
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram 1500 Badge Black 4x4 Badge (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26Q NIGHT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black RAM Tailgate Badge Black Hex-Link Grille w/Black Surround ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
