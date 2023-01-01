$25,977+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Essence
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
14,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,883 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Essence, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
EBONY LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
SUMMIT WHITE (Includes (CM5) Black Carbon Metallic lower exterior accent colour Paint code W700S.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
