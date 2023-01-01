Menu
2019 Buick Encore

14,883 KM

Details Description Features

$25,977

+ tax & licensing
$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Essence

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

14,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9471663
  • Stock #: TL7109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,883 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Essence, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
EBONY LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
SUMMIT WHITE (Includes (CM5) Black Carbon Metallic lower exterior accent colour Paint code W700S.)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

