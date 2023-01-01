Menu
2019 Cadillac XT4

71,668 KM

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2019 Cadillac XT4

2019 Cadillac XT4

FWD Luxury

2019 Cadillac XT4

FWD Luxury

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

71,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9994487
  • Stock #: BO5231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Platinum/jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr Luxury, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RADIANT SILVER METALLIC
LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)
LIGHT PLATINUM/JET BLACK LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES (With Aluminum metallized trim.)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

