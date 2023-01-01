$29,977+ tax & licensing
$29,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2019 Cadillac XT4
FWD Luxury
Location
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
71,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9994487
- Stock #: BO5231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Platinum/jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr Luxury, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RADIANT SILVER METALLIC
LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)
LIGHT PLATINUM/JET BLACK LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES (With Aluminum metallized trim.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5