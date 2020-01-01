Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,719KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4459815
  • Stock #: P21688
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S36K9140778
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Chevrolet
636 Portland Street
Dartmouth B3K-4Z8
(902) 434-4100
1 (855) 622-3756

Steele Chevrolet, Atlantic Canada's Premier Pre-Owned Super Center. Being a GM certified Pre-Owned vehicle ensures this unit has been fully inspected, fully detailed, serviced up to date and brought up to Certified standards. Market value priced for immediate delivery and ready to roll so if this is your next new to you vehicle, do not hesitate. You've dealt with all the rest now get ready to deal with the BEST...!!!Steele Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.............(902) 434-4100**Even though we take every reasonable precaution to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Steele Chev to ensure accuracy.

Remainder of Factory Warranty. This Steele Chev Pre-Owned vehicle is backed by the balance of the manufacture factory warranty coverage and also qualifies for a wide variety of completely customizable extended warranty plans designed to fit any budget and driving style.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet
  • Apple Play

