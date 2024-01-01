Menu
4WD Crew Cab 157 LT Trail Boss, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

99,456 KM

Details Description Features

$41,977

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Used
99,456KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PS0763
  • Mileage 99,456 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 157" LT Trail Boss, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
