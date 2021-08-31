2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Listing ID: 7971806
- Stock #: P23337A
-
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
-
Interior Colour
Jet Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
6
-
Mileage
49,765 KM
Remote Vehicle Starter System
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)
CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
GVWR 6900 LBS. (3130 KG) (STD)
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD)
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) Remote Start with (UTJ) content theft alarm (C49) rear-window defogger (UF2) bed LED cargo area lighting and (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.