Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,765 KM

Details Description Features

$43,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 7971806
  2. 7971806
Contact Seller

$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

49,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7971806
  • Stock #: P23337A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 49,765 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 147" Custom Trail Boss, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/

Vehicle Features

Remote Vehicle Starter System
SUMMIT WHITE
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)
CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
GVWR 6900 LBS. (3130 KG) (STD)
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD)
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) Remote Start with (UTJ) content theft alarm (C49) rear-window defogger (UF2) bed LED cargo area lighting and (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 169,720 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 89,230 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 52,615 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory