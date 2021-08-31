Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

33,966 KM

Details Description Features

$14,977

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

LT

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

33,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7971803
  • Stock #: P23335A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Passion Fruit
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 33,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Car, 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.4L/85

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)
JET BLACK/DARK ANDERSON SILVER METALLIC CLOTH SEAT TRIM
1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
PASSION FRUIT Metallic Paint.)
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Andr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

1-888-814-8882
