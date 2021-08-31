2019 Chevrolet Spark

$14,977 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 5 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8032909

8032909 Stock #: 22-1059A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mosaic Black

Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 33,531 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD) TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD) JET BLACK/DARK ANDERSON SILVER METALLIC CLOTH SEAT TRIM 1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment MOSAIC BLACK Metallic Paint.) AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Andr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.