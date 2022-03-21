$17,977+ tax & licensing
$17,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2019 Chevrolet Spark
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$17,977
+ taxes & licensing
56,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8946130
- Stock #: PS2241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # PS2241
- Mileage 56,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Car, 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.4L/85
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
