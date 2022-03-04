$38,890+ tax & licensing
866-483-8503
2019 Ford Flex
limited
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$38,890
- Listing ID: 8579744
- Stock #: 15474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dk. Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 81,199 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 (STD), Compass, Wheels: 19" Painted Aluminum, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/55R19 AS BSW, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Gen 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD touch-screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim. This Ford Flex has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Ford Flex Limited Has Everything You Want
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD/MP3-Capable -inc: clock, auxiliary audio input jack, 2 smart charging USB ports, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription and Sony audio system w/12 speakers in 10 locations, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 10-way power driver seat w/power recline and lumbar and 6-way power front-passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar.
Vehicle Features
