2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SUNROOF POWER

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

LPO ASSIST STEPS CHROMED TUBULAR 6" RECTANGULAR

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)

SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC

WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM

TIRES 275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...