2019 GMC Sierra 1500

76,809 KM

$41,977

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

76,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6482220
  • Stock #: 21-1519A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour smokey quartz metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 76,809 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF POWER
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
LPO ASSIST STEPS CHROMED TUBULAR 6" RECTANGULAR
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)
SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC
WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM
TIRES 275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
SLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (A50) bucket seats with (D07) centre console (KQV) ventilated front seats (A48) rear sliding power window (UG1) Universal Home Remote (MCZ) 2 USB ports with auxiliary input; Crew Cab models also include (KA6) rear ...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

