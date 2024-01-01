Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2019 Honda CR-V

139,087 KM

Details Description

$25,977

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,087KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2019 Honda CR-V