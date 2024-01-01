2019 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Account
Sign In
WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/GRAPHITE POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, PEARL WHITE, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS. This Jeep Cherokee has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, USB Mobile Projection, Upfitter Switches, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless steel exhaust, SiriusXM satellite radio, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2019 Jeep Cherokee

91,057 KM

Details Description Features

$26,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$26,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,057KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,057 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRAPHITE POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, PEARL WHITE, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS. This Jeep Cherokee has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, USB Mobile Projection, Upfitter Switches, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless steel exhaust, SiriusXM satellite radio, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
PEARL WHITE
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRAPHITE POCKETS (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 145,388 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2018 Honda Civic Sport 145,000 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 46,255 KM $17,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,695

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee