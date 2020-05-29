Menu
$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - Heated Luxury Leather Interior, Backup Camera and more!

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  2. 5170871
$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,896KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5170871
  • Stock #: P21945
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAGXKC726131
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Chevrolet
636 Portland Street
Dartmouth B3K-4Z8
(902) 434-4100
1 (855) 622-3756

Steele Chevrolet, Atlantic Canada's Premier Pre-Owned Super Center. Market value priced for immediate delivery and ready to roll so if this is your next new to you vehicle, do not hesitate.

You've dealt with all the rest now get ready to deal with the BEST...!!!

Steele Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.............(902) 434-4100

**Even though we take every reasonable precaution to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Steele Chev to ensure accuracy.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
