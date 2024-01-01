Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2019 Kia Optima LX+ is a mid-size sedan that offers a balance of comfort, features, and efficiency. Here are some key details about the Kia Optima LX+:*Engine and Performance:* * The LX+ trim of the 2019 Kia Optima typically comes with a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine. * It produces around 185 horsepower, providing adequate acceleration and smooth performance for daily driving. * The transmission is a 6-speed automatic, which helps in delivering a comfortable and efficient driving experience.*Interior Features:* * The LX+ trim typically includes a range of comfort and convenience features such as: * Cloth upholstery with heated front seats. * Dual-zone automatic climate control. * A touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. * Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports for multimedia connectivity. * Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control buttons for convenience.*Safety Features:* * Standard safety features on the 2019 Kia Optima LX+ may include: * Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing. * Blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. * Electronic stability control and traction control systems. * Advanced airbag system to protect occupants in case of a collision.*Fuel Efficiency:* * The Optima LX+ is known for its efficiency, with EPA fuel economy ratings typically around 25-27 mpg in the city and 35-37 mpg on the highway, depending on driving conditions and trim specifics.*Cargo and Space:* * The cabin of the Optima provides ample space for passengers in both front and rear seats, offering comfortable seating for up to five adults. * The trunk space is also generous for a mid-size sedan, making it practical for carrying luggage and groceries.*Overall Impression:* * The 2019 Kia Optima LX+ is praised for its comfortable ride, well-equipped interior, and competitive pricing in its segment. * It appeals to buyers looking for a reliable and feature-rich sedan with good fuel efficiency and modern technology.In summary, the 2019 Kia Optima LX+ offers a blend of comfort, technology, and safety features that make it a solid choice in the mid-size sedan category.

2019 Kia Optima

163,427 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Optima

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

LX+

Location

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

  1. 11499206
  2. 11499206
  3. 11499206
  4. 11499206
  5. 11499206
  6. 11499206
  7. 11499206
  8. 11499206
  9. 11499206
  10. 11499206
  11. 11499206
  12. 11499206
  13. 11499206
  14. 11499206
  15. 11499206
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,427KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N097547A
  • Mileage 163,427 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Kia Optima LX+ is a mid-size sedan that offers a balance of comfort, features, and efficiency. Here are some key details about the Kia Optima LX+:*Engine and Performance:* * The LX+ trim of the 2019 Kia Optima typically comes with a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine. * It produces around 185 horsepower, providing adequate acceleration and smooth performance for daily driving. * The transmission is a 6-speed automatic, which helps in delivering a comfortable and efficient driving experience.*Interior Features:* * The LX+ trim typically includes a range of comfort and convenience features such as: * Cloth upholstery with heated front seats. * Dual-zone automatic climate control. * A touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. * Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports for multimedia connectivity. * Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control buttons for convenience.*Safety Features:* * Standard safety features on the 2019 Kia Optima LX+ may include: * Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing. * Blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. * Electronic stability control and traction control systems. * Advanced airbag system to protect occupants in case of a collision.*Fuel Efficiency:* * The Optima LX+ is known for its efficiency, with EPA fuel economy ratings typically around 25-27 mpg in the city and 35-37 mpg on the highway, depending on driving conditions and trim specifics.*Cargo and Space:* * The cabin of the Optima provides ample space for passengers in both front and rear seats, offering comfortable seating for up to five adults. * The trunk space is also generous for a mid-size sedan, making it practical for carrying luggage and groceries.*Overall Impression:* * The 2019 Kia Optima LX+ is praised for its comfortable ride, well-equipped interior, and competitive pricing in its segment. * It appeals to buyers looking for a reliable and feature-rich sedan with good fuel efficiency and modern technology.In summary, the 2019 Kia Optima LX+ offers a blend of comfort, technology, and safety features that make it a solid choice in the mid-size sedan category.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2019 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 81,562 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Fredericton, NB
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 205,583 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite for sale in Corner Brook, NL
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 64,790 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Volkswagen

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

Call Dealer

902-468-XXXX

(click to show)

902-468-6411

Alternate Numbers
1-888-785-2989
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-468-6411

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Optima