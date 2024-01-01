$13,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Optima
LX+
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N097547A
- Mileage 163,427 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Kia Optima LX+ is a mid-size sedan that offers a balance of comfort, features, and efficiency. Here are some key details about the Kia Optima LX+:*Engine and Performance:* * The LX+ trim of the 2019 Kia Optima typically comes with a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine. * It produces around 185 horsepower, providing adequate acceleration and smooth performance for daily driving. * The transmission is a 6-speed automatic, which helps in delivering a comfortable and efficient driving experience.*Interior Features:* * The LX+ trim typically includes a range of comfort and convenience features such as: * Cloth upholstery with heated front seats. * Dual-zone automatic climate control. * A touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. * Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports for multimedia connectivity. * Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control buttons for convenience.*Safety Features:* * Standard safety features on the 2019 Kia Optima LX+ may include: * Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing. * Blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. * Electronic stability control and traction control systems. * Advanced airbag system to protect occupants in case of a collision.*Fuel Efficiency:* * The Optima LX+ is known for its efficiency, with EPA fuel economy ratings typically around 25-27 mpg in the city and 35-37 mpg on the highway, depending on driving conditions and trim specifics.*Cargo and Space:* * The cabin of the Optima provides ample space for passengers in both front and rear seats, offering comfortable seating for up to five adults. * The trunk space is also generous for a mid-size sedan, making it practical for carrying luggage and groceries.*Overall Impression:* * The 2019 Kia Optima LX+ is praised for its comfortable ride, well-equipped interior, and competitive pricing in its segment. * It appeals to buyers looking for a reliable and feature-rich sedan with good fuel efficiency and modern technology.In summary, the 2019 Kia Optima LX+ offers a blend of comfort, technology, and safety features that make it a solid choice in the mid-size sedan category.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
