Menu
Account
Sign In
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 64 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

90,450 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 11463805
  2. 11463805
Contact Seller

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 90,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Mechanical

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Additional Features

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK SEATS
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR Siri...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour ...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Black RAM Tailgate Badge Black Seats Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Black Exteri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 161,688 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 133,179 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE 91,144 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic