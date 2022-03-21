$53,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner
Limited
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
- Listing ID: 8790197
- Stock #: 70319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 64,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Running Boards, Compass, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire. This Toyota 4Runner has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Toyota 4Runner Limited The Envy of Your Friends
Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Softex Leather Seat Surfaces, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: 6.1" display screen, advanced voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 8 speakers, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Transfer Case, Manual Air Conditioning, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Critics Agree
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Vehicle Features
