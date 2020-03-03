696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5
Recent Arrival!2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Comfortline 4D Hatchback Tornado Red FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI**FRESH SERVICE**, **FRESH 2 YEAR MVI**, Market Value Pricing!, Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit. Talk to Us, we have special financing available, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned, Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.This 2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Comfortline will not last long!! Call Now to reserve your Test Drive appointment!! 1-902-468-6411 or chat with us online at www.steelevw.ca.Certified.Certification Program Details: Assurance Program Remaining new-vehicle limited warranty 6 months of roadside assistance 3 months of SiriusXM® satellite radio CARFAX® vehicle history reportSteele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 40 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
