2019 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
902-434-4100
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Steele Chevrolet
636 Portland Street
Dartmouth B3K-4Z8
(902) 434-4100
1 (855) 622-3756
Steele Chevrolet, Atlantic Canada's Premier Pre-Owned Super Center. Market value priced for immediate delivery and ready to roll so if this is your next new to you vehicle, do not hesitate.
You've dealt with all the rest now get ready to deal with the BEST...!!!
Steele Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.............(902) 434-4100
**Even though we take every reasonable precaution to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Steele Chev to ensure accuracy.
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5