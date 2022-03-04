Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

38,350 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-468-6411

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

  1. 8598545
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8598545
  • Stock #: PS0250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 2B2B BLUE SILK METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Comfortline Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Volkswagen

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

