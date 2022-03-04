$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-468-6411
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5
38,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8598545
- Stock #: PS0250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 2B2B BLUE SILK METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, Comfortline Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85
696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5