2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline | Low KMs | VW Certified

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,747KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4611108
  • Stock #: V68211PC
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX6KM168211
Exterior Colour
ruby red Metallic
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Recent Arrival!2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion 4D Sport Utility Ruby Red Metallic AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L TSI**FRESH SERVICE**, **FRESH 2 YEAR MVI**, Market Value Pricing!, Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit. Talk to Us, we have special financing available, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, AWD, Alarm System, Cargo Cover, Convenience Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Washer Nozzles, Privacy Glass, Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline will not make it to the weekend!! Call Now to reserve your Test Drive appointment!! 1-902-468-6411 or chat with us online at www.steelevw.ca.Odometer is 7290 kilometers below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Assurance Program Remaining new-vehicle limited warranty 6 months of roadside assistance 3 months of SiriusXM® satellite radio CARFAX® vehicle history reportSteele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

