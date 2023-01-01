$31,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$31,977
+ taxes & licensing
34,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized/Sky Cool grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Small station wagon, 5dr Wgn LT, 1-Speed, Electric
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)
DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GREY DELUXE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
Call Dealer
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
2020 Chevrolet Bolt