Small station wagon, 5dr Wgn LT, 1-Speed, Electric

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

34,205 KM

$31,977

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  10709703
  2. 10709703
$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

34,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Galvanized/Sky Cool grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Small station wagon, 5dr Wgn LT, 1-Speed, Electric

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) (STD)
DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GREY DELUXE CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2020 Chevrolet Bolt