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4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LT w/2LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

163,339 KM

Details Description Features

$43,098

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14139667

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

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Contact Seller

$43,098

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,339KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX6L6244872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,339 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LT w/2LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

License plate front mounting package

Additional Features

MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
SUNROOF POWER
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
LT TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (WPZ) Infotainment Package content (PCP) Confidence and Convenience Package content and (C3U) power sunroof
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8" DIAGONAL HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-vehicl...
MIDNIGHT EDITION includes interior colour (H0Y) Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seating (PJI) 19" Gloss Black aluminum wheels (A45) memory settings (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror (DWL) outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dim...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

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902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
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$43,098

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2020 Chevrolet Equinox