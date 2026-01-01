$43,098+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$43,098
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
163,339KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX6L6244872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,339 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LT w/2LT, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
License plate front mounting package
Additional Features
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
SUNROOF POWER
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
LT TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (WPZ) Infotainment Package content (PCP) Confidence and Convenience Package content and (C3U) power sunroof
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8" DIAGONAL HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-vehicl...
MIDNIGHT EDITION includes interior colour (H0Y) Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seating (PJI) 19" Gloss Black aluminum wheels (A45) memory settings (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror (DWL) outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dim...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
Call Dealer
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
$43,098
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2020 Chevrolet Equinox