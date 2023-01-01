$40,977+ tax & licensing
$40,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$40,977
+ taxes & licensing
63,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9978914
- Stock #: N118342A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 63,003 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Additional Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BEDLINER BLACK WITH CHEVROLET LOGO (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
TIRES 275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
CUSTOM VALUE PACKAGE includes (PCX) Custom Convenience Package (ZLA) Infotainment Package and (Z82) Trailering Package.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
