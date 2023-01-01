2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

SATIN STEEL METALLIC

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BEDLINER BLACK WITH CHEVROLET LOGO (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)

TIRES 275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)