Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 9634444
  2. 9634444
Contact Seller

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9634444
  • Stock #: PA2539

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SEL AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 125,158 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 60,624 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore GX...
 41,111 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory