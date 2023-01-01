2020 Ford Edge

$32,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9634444

9634444 Stock #: PA2539

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.