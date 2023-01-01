$55,977+ tax & licensing
$55,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2020 Ford Expedition
81,519KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9634438
- Stock #: PA4696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 81,519 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
