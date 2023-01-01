Menu
2020 Ford Expedition

81,519 KM

$55,977

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Limited

Location

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

81,519KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9634438
  • Stock #: PA4696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 81,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited 4x4, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

