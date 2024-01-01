2020 Ford Ranger

$34,395+ tax & licensing
Location
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 70997
- Mileage 88,714 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Compass, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. This Ford Ranger has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Ford Ranger XL The Envy of Your Friends
SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: a 6-month prepaid subscription, Subscription to SiriusXM sold by SiriusXM after trial period, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at the-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-888-539-7474, See SiriusXM customer agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.ca, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Speakers -inc: clock and Bluetooth pass thru, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and External Memory Control, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Perimeter Alarm.
