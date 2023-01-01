Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Canyon

132,040 KM

Details Description Features

$33,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD All Terrain w/Cloth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD All Terrain w/Cloth

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 9612724
  2. 9612724
Contact Seller

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612724
  • Stock #: N114450A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK/COBALT RED
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,040 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128" All Terrain w/Cloth, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

Vehicle Features

RED QUARTZ TINTCOAT
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK WITH GMC LOGO
GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
ALL TERRAIN PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK/COBALT RED CLOTH SEAT TRIM
ALL TERRAIN X PACKAGE includes (RVP) Assist steps Black 3" round step bars LPO (RIA) All-weather floor liners LPO (CGN) Spray-on bedliner and (QJ2) 31" Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER includes GMC logo
LPO ASSIST STEPS BLACK 3" ROUND OFF-ROAD STEP BARS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2008 Nissan Altima 3...
 245,801 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT
 194,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 Sedan
 49,280 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory