2020 GMC Canyon
2020 GMC Canyon
4WD All Terrain w/Cloth
132,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9612724
- Stock #: N114450A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Quartz Tintcoat
- Interior Colour JET BLACK/COBALT RED
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,040 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128" All Terrain w/Cloth, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222
Vehicle Features
RED QUARTZ TINTCOAT
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK WITH GMC LOGO
GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
ALL TERRAIN PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK/COBALT RED CLOTH SEAT TRIM
ALL TERRAIN X PACKAGE includes (RVP) Assist steps Black 3" round step bars LPO (RIA) All-weather floor liners LPO (CGN) Spray-on bedliner and (QJ2) 31" Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER includes GMC logo
LPO ASSIST STEPS BLACK 3" ROUND OFF-ROAD STEP BARS
