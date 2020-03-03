Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$78,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 522KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4753704
  • Stock #: 201532A
  • VIN: 1GT49REY1LF129974
Exterior Colour
Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Chevrolet
636 Portland Street
Dartmouth B3K-4Z8
(902) 434-4100
1 (855) 622-3756



Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

