Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

129,951 KM

Details Description Features

$22,593

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,593

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX Plus

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$22,593

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
129,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10352094
  • Stock #: 16305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 16" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel. This Kia Soul has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.

This Kia Soul EX Plus Has Everything You Want
Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM -inc: 7" display audio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 3.5" LCD supervision cluster and USB charger,, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer, Illuminated Glove Box.

Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 99,416 KM
$21,395 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 159,500 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 136,819 KM
$21,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory