2020 RAM 3500
Limited
Location
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
74,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10504023
- Stock #: PS4845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Clearance Lamps
Mechanical
220-Amp Alternator
Additional Features
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
PEARL WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 12.0" Single Rear Wheel Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) ...
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP -inc: Pickup Box
DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box
