Compass, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 19 Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P235/40R19. This Toyota Camry has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Toyota Camry TRD The Envy of Your Friends Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Splash Guards, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, SiriusXM satellite radio, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect -inc: automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button and enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subscription), Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: 8 touch screen, CD player, Remote Connect (1 year subscription), Service Connect (10 year subscription), 9 speakers, 2 USB audio inputs and works w/Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.

2020 Toyota Camry

30,000 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry

TRD

2020 Toyota Camry

TRD

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 16832
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Compass, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 19" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P235/40R19. This Toyota Camry has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Toyota Camry TRD The Envy of Your Friends
Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Splash Guards, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, SiriusXM satellite radio, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect -inc: automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button and enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subscription), Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: 8" touch screen, CD player, Remote Connect (1 year subscription), Service Connect (10 year subscription), 9 speakers, 2 USB audio inputs and works w/Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-XXXX

866-483-8503

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2020 Toyota Camry