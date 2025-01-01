$35,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$35,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,864KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN6M1242684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,864 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128" Work Truck, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK with Chevrolet logo
WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATG) Remote Keyless Entry (UTJ) theft-deterrent system (K34) electronic cruise control (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (A91) Remote locking tailgate
CUSTOM SPECIAL EDITION includes body-colour grille (RCV) 18" x 8.5" Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum wheels (QIA) 265/60R18 all-season blackwall tires (VT5) body-colour rear bumper (D75) body-colour door handles (DL6) body-colour mirrors with ...
JET BLACK/DARK ASH VINYL SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Technik 115,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van 95,031 KM $49,389 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 112,161 KM $17,803 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
Call Dealer
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
$35,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2021 Chevrolet Colorado