Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab 128 Work Truck, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

19,864 KM

Details Description Features

$35,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12502609

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 12502609
  2. 12502609
  3. 12502609
  4. 12502609
  5. 12502609
  6. 12502609
Contact Seller

$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,864KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN6M1242684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,864 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128" Work Truck, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SATIN STEEL METALLIC
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK with Chevrolet logo
WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATG) Remote Keyless Entry (UTJ) theft-deterrent system (K34) electronic cruise control (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (A91) Remote locking tailgate
CUSTOM SPECIAL EDITION includes body-colour grille (RCV) 18" x 8.5" Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum wheels (QIA) 265/60R18 all-season blackwall tires (VT5) body-colour rear bumper (D75) body-colour door handles (DL6) body-colour mirrors with ...
JET BLACK/DARK ASH VINYL SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Technik for sale in Dieppe, NB
2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Technik 115,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van 95,031 KM $49,389 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 112,161 KM $17,803 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2021 Chevrolet Colorado