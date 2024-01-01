$71,977+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$71,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49REY2MF315377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PS5377
- Mileage 97,760 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 172" Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
2021 GMC Sierra 2500