2021 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172 Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403

97,760 KM

Details Description Features

12054589

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Used
97,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49REY2MF315377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS5377
  • Mileage 97,760 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 172" Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-XXXX

902-434-4100

1-888-814-8882
