2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport V6 SEL 4MOTION
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 70927
- Mileage 84,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8J x 20" Capricorn Alloy, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel. This Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL 4Motion The Envy of Your Friends
Standard suspension, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Assist Blind Spot, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: 6 speakers, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), USB type C port (x2), satellite navigation, voice control, SiriusXM satellite radio and Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/wireless charging, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
