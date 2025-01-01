Menu
Small SUV 4WD, United 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

52,607 KM

Details

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

United

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

United

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Used
52,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AXXMM072013

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, United 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

1-888-814-8882
