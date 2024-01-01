Menu
RWD 2500 135, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/

2022 Chevrolet Express

52,068 KM

$42,977

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van BASE

2022 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van BASE

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

52,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # PS6285
  • Mileage 52,068 KM

Vehicle Description

RWD 2500 135", 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking Powertrain Grade Braking and Tap-Up/Tap-Down Driver Shift Control (STD)

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
902-434-4100

