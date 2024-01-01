$42,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van BASE
2022 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van BASE
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$42,977
+ taxes & licensing
52,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # PS6285
- Mileage 52,068 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
RWD 2500 135", 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking Powertrain Grade Braking and Tap-Up/Tap-Down Driver Shift Control (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 185,976 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 64,922 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 27,052 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
Call Dealer
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2022 Chevrolet Express